ABC News Live Update: President Trump threats to defund Democratic cities

More
Plus, Joe Biden travels to Kenosha as the city tries to heal, and the German government demands answers from the Kremlin after deducing Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned.
28:20 | 09/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: President Trump threats to defund Democratic cities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"28:20","description":"Plus, Joe Biden travels to Kenosha as the city tries to heal, and the German government demands answers from the Kremlin after deducing Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72796963","title":"ABC News Live Update: President Trump threats to defund Democratic cities","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-update-president-trump-threats-defund-72796963"}