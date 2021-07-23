Transcript for ABC News Update: Naomi Osaka lights Olympic torch at opening ceremony

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us the Cleveland Indians officially have a new name announcing the news in the new video. There's always been Cleveland. Since the best court. The militant. This is the city we love. The game we believe. We heard there from Tom Hanks the Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland guardian he's the change comes after years of controversy over the former name and logo. Manager Terry Francona said earlier this month. That he believed it was time to move forward you. Meanwhile health officials are sounding the alarm on the delta variant in Florida new cases are up almost 500%. Over the last month. And daily hospital admissions increased by nearly 55%. In the last week alone he's. Now more cities are tightening restrictions New Orleans and Philadelphia have joined Los Angeles. In recommending that even vaccinated people Wear masks indoors. And a Summer Olympics are officially sheer tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the torch to cap off the opening ceremonies. When something very different from past years a nearly empty stadium greeted athletes as most of their friends and family watch from home. But not outside the stadium protesters broke out into loud chants against the games and has called the case in Japan has six months. Foreign correspondent James Longman is in Tokyo with the latest hi James I'm about. Dang good morning down this is a very different eye opening ceremony indeed months months. More pad back then in any previous CA obviously that stadium she tells me like 68000 people I'm. It's an eagle mountain nine pounds and fifty guests that environment evolves the joins him dice foreign dignitaries Joseph Biden of course needing. The US that dedication. I'm watching the athletes come into the on the flag procession puzzles they've been rolled aside false smaller groups and you would normally see. Team US any about a third of athletes. KF for days months and involves on the US gymnastics team deciding not to come. There amendment not saying in me. Olympic village because of worries about coded. And they decided to host their own little. That celebration of their accommodation. Have a separately we've also seen and a 150 athletes among them Tommy Smith John Collison Quinn Barry. They've signed him that's it together activists and educators. All ski eyes seem not to punish participants he demonstrated take it gains on examination to people taking the neat. During football match his soccer match is. Not sporting events and other IOC and she relaxed their rules fifteenth which says that you can't make any kind of political demonstration. During the games so what we've seen is these scenes of the plays take any before. That much is it is about what this that's are also sport is. For those demonstrations to be announced during events even those demonstrations to be allowed back in the Olympic village inn and public pulse of the kind of Olympic bubble we'll see what the eyes he says I think it's very unlikely that then they'll relax this is already at the exception and making to allow people to take any. And the suddenly everything about these games it's different than ever full time. Right James Longman in Tokyo thank you. And as kids prepared to return to in person learning this fall in this studies exposing the impact the pandemic has had on language and development as well as communication skills. According to the education endowment foundation children have needed more support in speech and language this year than in previous years. 55 at a 57 of schools polls also said they were either polled rather also said they were either very concerned. Were quite concerned about communication language development. So let's bring in speech language pathologist at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona -- attorney for more on this sad thanks so much. For being here just some bad at it is it do you think how much did this strange time in school last home and so on have. On the language development in the communication of our kids. Could cost it costs an island thanks to you be here today and I'm so you know when you relatives are called. The potential impact. That strategy is no I think time while I don't think we actually know yet. On running a mask varying social distancing virtual learning. I think he's my he's very necessary and as air and eighties sound potential unintended consequence is. Regarding. You know that potential and masked blocking visual cues a listener. We know lip reading is very important speech language means. Some studies on censor its eighty's the track air and tension and intends to initially pay more tensions as eager ice. And then around a consolidation there tensions ears lips and alone really shows us. Potential impact this can happen he cherish it really Sean relations between. Greetings and the amount of Hainan immediate attention is now. And then vocabulary. Comes later. Normal population out we know that masks are known tunes he greatest speech signal. And to reduce the volume certain. Albums that are important perched. Understanding speech on this and again the special agent uncle are not a me. Every line and especially for people cheering lots which she acts about. When did you children in every 1000 babies are born every year and be solved and already you can imagine are. He quit. These perceptions between the lower volume and the ability to read lips which. We rely on me are fanatics and if it managed. And so what's a long term impact here because we've heard when it comes in general setbacks and education a lot of professionals have said listen. This is what we do don't worry we will get the kids caught up once they're back in the classroom so does the same apply. Cheer as it does freedom math and science and some of the other topics when it comes sort kids. Language development their communication skills. How long do you think it'll take for us to make up about lost time. That's an excellent question. I don't be. Answered you when you think it. I want Yiddish to the teacher is. How to end how jugular as her over your half ouch on and it aimed at de how. Then it was to be so creative resource Walsh wit. What they have and teaching NN essentially virtual world and so I think that teachers are already doing and they can I ain't. In that you know that and it strategy we can Clinton's place is. Clean your Max is one. Our ideology is an art teachers have noted that I think that that's adopting needs are now and they convert I. Better visual cue this that are lacking regular asks. And I think we can do would you try to Superman or at least lessen these acts it's. Optimizing the audio and visual art and especially in classrooms and other running environments. Using background and Elaine using my anchor owns. Chris on the occasion whenever possible. Using them you buy and when necessary and it seems things signed thinking you know its art is AM. A lot can actually eat displaying anger what we candy it's just this year. Can be preventative measures so that we can at least lessen these acts and I would also just want to encouraged. And you are concerned about claims delays or. Speech and language development difficulties. To reach out there pediatricians who will probably. You know corporate and you are an ideology experts in an artist. Just to make sure that bears. Things are great practical tips we appreciate speech language pathologist at Mayo Clinic Arizona Sarah turning think he's our. Do you. And coming up. Country music star Morgan while and is speaking exclusively to ABC news in his first interview since he was filmed using a racial slurs. What made you think that you were lower than ever appropriate. Hear how he says the incident changed him and how he plans to make amends going power stay with us. Welcome back country music star Morgan while in his speaking out in his first interview since he was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year. Wallin opened up about everything from racism in the music industry to his recent trip to rehab. Here's Michael Strahan. Going to be a lot of people who go to what definitive view it saved only sitting down because he wants to clean up his image please call eight performance. So what do you say to that. I understand that you know I understand it I'm not ever gonna make. You know everyone happy I can only come until monsters and that's on. A man turn black Jesus came. 28 year old country music star Morgan wall and quickly rose to fame with his five time multi platinum chart topping hit. Whiskey glass is common these. The single cementing his place in country music. His latest album dangerous released in January in the highest selling mystery meat album. In all of music in the US this year. But in January. Neighbors recorded this video obtained by TMZ. Showing Wallin used in a racial slur outside his Nashville home had been here. The music world responded swiftly within hours wallet with suspended from his label its songs pool from the radio and streaming played list and he was declared in the eligible for the upcoming academy of country music awards what you realize what you've done with the big deal. My manager called me probably two hours before for the video came out you know his arteries sitting down and and no one's ever called me and said that for I went to. When my friends has a house you know mountains around them don't know where. Just sit in that city and a house trying. Figure out what it is supposed to do so also take you got tonight some would some you know long time friends in town. You know we cannot just imparting how we can we figure we just. Joseph are frontier two days they were there. How could this happen out of nowhere near you Jews. Refer to someone with a racial slur now I doubt it I don't think it was just it just happened you know surrounds my friends and then. You know we just we stations we say don't stuff together it was. In our minds is plentiful you know I don't I don't know if that's that sounds ignorant but it that's really where it came from and and it's and it's wrong. And had to be the new video of the incident we obviously would be sitting here. Right now this is not the first time he said the word that is the word he used frequently amongst her friends. I would say frequently no no not enough for players just around this are her friends are saying. And what we with the use he knows where my best friends he wouldn't we are all clearly drawn and I was asking his girlfriend to. To take care of him because he was drunk and he is leaving that didn't mean in any any any derogatory manner at all. There are a lot of people it's okay we've been dropped we never used to work. Even when you dropped are certain things you do when you don't do what made you think that you were with the ever appropriate. To use. I'm not sure how I think gadget I think it was as ignorant about it I don't think I sat down and was like hey is this riders are strong and you don't history of the word. Oh yeah a person stories in the in the initial conversations that after that just. So some big orders you know treated even still today it sounds like. I haven't seen that in my eyes that pain that that insignificant fill in or whatever it is that it makes you feel got giggles back. To slavery used by white people to dehumanize. Black people make them feel less fan there's always also the Big Dig deeper words that a lot of lot of black people heard before they report terrorize beaten. Four or even possibly killed. Sosa were get really. Job. Makes a man makes you angry does it make you feel hum. Good at all Sobel do you understand. Why it makes black people so upset. I don't know how to put myself in their issues because I'm not you know. What other I do understand especially when I'm gonna say that I'm he's never quite clear wherever it nearly. I understand that must sound you know I did he doesn't he doesn't understand. More than a week you have to wallet was caught on camera used and racial slurs that he posted this video on apologizing. And asking his fans not to defend his action I'll sort. Set in some invitations from some amazing black organizations. So executives. And leaders who engaged in some some very real and honest conversations. Cody you speak with. B Mac has won the first organizations that I spoke with on the black music action coalition spoke with Kevin miles spoke with the other countries and but DV one ends is another one that I spoke with homeland segments of an area. Answers for thirty days I spent some time out San Diego California. You know just trying to figure out what WiMax in this way you have not how prone to have a deeper issue. In the nine days following the release of the video downloads of wallet album skyrocketed by 500%. That album spent 44 weeks at number one on the top country album charts before this incident not my problem was. Party doing well it was already. And being well received by critics him offense me in my team noticed that whenever this this whole incident happened in that there was a spike in Marseilles. So. We tried today to calculate what the number of how much the eight acts despite you know from this incident. We've got to number somewhere around 500000 dollars and we decided to death and to donate that money to to some organizations B McNamee in the first one ABC news reached out to be Mac but has not heard back. For some black country music artist this controversy highlighted the wings of the spear he's within the industry. We eat. The first black female country singer to be nominated for Grammy Mickey Guyton tweeting. When I read comments saying that this is not who you are. I laugh. Because this is exactly who country music is a question on a daily basis that the Y continue to fight to be in the industry that seem to hate me so much so do you believe there is the race problem. And country music overall. I mean. If he would they would say now it here you know I haven't really Aaron really sat and thought about that. Although he was widely condemned by the industry back in the spraying memorial wall in heavy mertz amid scandal to become the best selling artist of the year so far. According to Rolling Stone magazine some radio stations and awards show may have dropped him. But it didn't stop fans from buying his albums in a stream in his music Diane I. Michael Strahan thanks for that and I want to bring in serious sex and radio host. And ABC's contributor Mike muse is well sandy good LV granderson host of life out loud cost cast here on ABC news. A lot of them more on this LC a reversal thank you both for being here Mel deals are with you because. Wan says this is dumb but it was meant to be playful not derogatory and he admits. He was ignorant so what's your reaction to that to you accept his explanation and apology. So circulation. Almost apology is part actually because. These jurors suggest terrorists either we didn't see these dreaded hour or they were brought or he didn't points or. Because this is his Harlow from these who listened to him. You know where. All of that words. We're O. Also boom in in this country since there are usually more choose the murderous Lewis soared. So where your tone here is. Someone new starters to always national discussions role he's pro terrorists Jerusalem. Riders through all of whom it us didn't know. Use she was subscriptions work. Currently you so. I just couldn't find an answer to. No tumor recurrence resort overlooking columnist wrote what's happening society. Do we not talking about she's. We'll talk massacred peaceful but efficient goals we're talking. You are my heart. All racial tension and from the podium and Ashley's. Team wanted to believe he would just ignorant and naive. Now its original apology but I'm not going to slow progress in our troops trying to student what is sounds like Sinead I had in mind that you were well call star. One wounded as they don't Xanadu which raises all. And that is typically what happens when your are typical white person says something racist first Mexico thunderstorm street racers. That's cool that's an interesting take him I didn't know that Mike as we heard in the piece salons album sales. They skyrocketed since the video came out what do you make of that. And then his decision to donate the money to organizations like the black music action coalition the extra money he says he made. Let's isn't about this time is racism is always been provided the race has always been real ties raises is up to revise experience in the database is racism is that we think about every day when we get mistaken about race and racism common enemy perceived. Many might get that has meaning common and Wear my hair today. Particularly whereby we'll IBE when outfits that I where I would like to Wear a city because it's. A fall Saturday I want to run some errands. That may be perceived differently some air as he Wear a sweatshirt. Crying out org ready to Wear this suit. Matches this is meeting when reacted this where Apolo and some slacks but let me see differently and that didn't seem mean as. Safe so these are seeing that black people had to deal with Clinton database is so race is always a part of our ordinary to have. With the white people there's always his narrative eight is it really that bad you know we you have a first black president you know you guys are successful. Political for a right so there's always these things that people cling to in terms of racial progress in their house original progress. But now was using Diane is you know a big fan of data. We're seeing dated now for the first time when we used to talk about the cost cutting and planting evidence on black people white America never believe this and other video came out and actually happening. We as he now had data points where elected officials publicly have made racist statements literally races condescending statements. And yet people still pull the trigger and vote yes for them that's a data point. That said we support racism and now overseeing this data point with this country music star is that. He has said racism and said that word and yet his album sales have gone up history aims have gone up. There is protest right and economic protest for your protest a brand. For May be supporting individuals who you don't seem that support of the community but it also was a protest on the other side of believing him to support. Look what ever heard negative derogatory racism slurs are being hurled and saying my niece streaming by me buying right he supporting. I think what you date is okay. I am an ally ship with you so therefore I am going to stream so those are three and out data points where racism as inherently exist stated. And the economics of racial support racist support. Is now that is there. Donating the 500000 dollars to me is this a campaign DR spend I just zazi mains in these PR firms they get paid a lot of money to do damage control is pure damage control. As soon as a white individual gates in trouble with racism pladich coffers are notable civil rights leader. They give to a notable legacy civil rights organization and and so this is part for me. Just a PR narratives. So I'll see how do you then move forward from something mine says how how does someone like Wallin. Who who is now admitting that it seems at least that there's a race problem in country music. How does it one of the country music come forward from this but also how does mongo authority fifth calling. Doing all those things that might just mention and you mentioned isn't the right way forward what is. While its problems you need to remain don't work. You know once you have his picture Thursday's. Power of you living your life. Blower wholesome and of course to apology comes lessons are placed in you will you do what you better understand this. Will say to have some one. Country music prayer and everyone who listens to me on the radio station. Changes for you you know spears actually encourage you grow. Yeah yeah yeah friends ran twenty users are not coming up to hamas' spiritual. A legitimate trade and never ever compensation workers who cinders from Montgomery Gentry computing remake songs each passenger car. That song she's hasn't received a total. His father telling them don't trust the color. But when an injunction reed song piece suited car only. I don't trust you. That's only to malicious and went. I received word of the day here. It's obvious he's a good music because. I just can't. This compensation for real domestic news comes digital radio. Do you Karachi artisan complete treatment and then about the confederacy sincerely hope the flag is to know Corel you know freedom and all that stuff. Yesterday's huge draw quite exempt confederacy existent. Loan. It looks like I love myself here Larry Elliott big regret you back you froze their first I don't that's ahead. So so I just want to say when it comes sue you know country music just in general. He needs to really be honest with themselves and starts heading into legions hall. So in rooms and not so call lack hey this talk about black people. And that way she won't. And some artists you Superman two reasons number adversity before there's a reason women compose the currency superiors surges and industries which is a love and a subtle ones to have these conversations. Two sides in this period in American history. And that's part of the reason why he's an artist like this guy. Saying that he was ignorant because for decades and legend he's initiative he does not join have purposely ignored blood stain. While talking about a woman decides virtue of its own money. So who might do you think we'll also see a shift now that we have who wore. Black country music artist coming up in the industry. What's amazing about as our conversation is an that is about the razorbacks came as a recent black history from country music country music was birth at a black music country music birth the delta of Mississippi. Country music was birth out of a that the sub saharan Africa with a man who has brought over here that it is black and it is black music that's was also still using about the narrative of country music has a thing you have artists like Jimmy Allen and yo lady came brown case record climbing to feel like there are other kids opera that was really birth out of black music and make history and irritations I think that as wind. I think we will see more country music artists are black emerged. We see that happening right right now one put things it's not what don't wanna get overlooked. Is why I think that Morgan knew what he was doing their specifically he says. When Michael asked that question he said he does not something SA all that time is this an essay but these group of friends it for me that's listed out these two were friends. So he knew the work was bad. Because the word was and bags of the world resist slaying then why did he use it with all but his friends and so for me the Wharton had to pay its isn't the word choice of how he used it was the last find it. That whole conversation that complicated copper Morgan stand point of view of its current. Always great to hear free votes LV granderson might news thank you and I also want to point out he's something I didn't overlook. If you like to sing country music some still awaiting my country music serenade LD. Thank you guys. Are you know yeah and yeah has that cannot come soon thank you guys have a great one. And coming up after facing off against more than 100 debaters we going to introduce you to the debate and do all making history. At Harvard. Welcome back it's time for feel Good Friday weren't really little good news heading into the weekend and today it's all about the debate duo making history at Harvard and money Stanton and Sheila Jackson. Are now the first black female duo to win a Harvard summer debate competition after facing off. Against more than 100 debaters and staying undefeated. For all ten rounds take a look. Oh yeah. Commitment from getting into. Yeah. Good morning good morning I'm gonna do the money pizza yeah. We're not the minimum wage hey hey hey yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah it is the remark. It's exhausting just watching it I'm so happy to have a money in Taylor joining me now along with the founder of the Harvard debate council diversity project. Brandon Fleming thank you all for being here an eighteen years congratulations first of all. Stay you bet. A money how you feel not only being the new champions of Harvard's annual summer debate competition but to be the first. Female black duo to hold the title. It feels. This far greater than I have gained just that you I don't know where English if it really feels great and I get this year is not get into the street and I hope it's in the street for at Harvard University riding her endgame for at least if any are being that we worked so hard for the past year in the currency exchange and make out you know legacy going to be hugely higher in India Italy to beat Chris inch and a little can look at age she gave what I wanted to do I am calling her business and that this isn't being eaten here I think words. Now Brendan tell us about the Harvard debate council that council diversity project and what inspired you to start. It is a Harvard University pride sake is a pipeline program based in Atlanta it is designed to recruit. Undeserved black youth on the train military governments and our debate council's summer residency and isles they with a started this program. I'm beckons when he said the scene and the reason why it's because I believe we identify problem was ability to be the solution and also greatly when I recognize that the lack of a bare red arbor. They gave me permits and start the program to show the world what's possible when we practice educational equity. Jane you want to an undefeated start ten rounds so what that like. As UN I'm did you feel like the pressure was building did you get more more nervous just as UN honor or did you feel like we got us. The rounds went online idiot like a love hate relationship with the Asian and we are excited that we we're asking that we merged doing well in the competition and you at all and it got. Harder leeway is more and more talented teams in oh era is it that pressure increased but also huge. And we tell the media outlets is that was odd or as a blessing and a record in age and having our minds an Eyewitness News alone because we just can't we need a GE money you know supporting me I agree I needed cabinet T march during the competition and helped us immensely so what message do you both want to send. Two young kids sure are maybe looking to get into debate. True. I'm certain you ability and the air but it sharpens your ability to navigate it is well to be admitted he changed how. Great vocabulary just how content discourse you can meet negativity they aren't finished into the pot and it is always would be huge here. You can see her. Because it is a majority yelled you're a majority now my current minorities it would leash and did he do it with apparently so that he had ever in space is. Some actually money for those who are thinking he into the bay highly encouraging even if you don't plan on being debater in college there ya playing on release dated eighteen you know for its porch. It's still interesting to get into because debate has prompted the way to eat. In other things out just take it stays right that we take as lock eyes she. Question everything and doing that has allowed me you create each unique and divers perspectives about the world debt arch you know unique to eat and how I feel has allowed to emerged you know my eyes and personal needs and an intellectual side and these are having an intellectual is committed to using huge body immediately the had a loud at me huge. Person by the way was communicating with there is. I think he's one of the best Gilles de you know eighty has gift giving me. Loved and so. Book tour we let you go we wanna put your skills to the test so we actually have a little debate of our loan. End should be very important age old questions pancakes. Verses waffles so Amani you're arguing pancakes jailer you've got while holes in each get thirty seconds on the clock. Then a money you're gonna be up first with pancakes thirty seconds on the clock everyone ready. Yeah all right ready set a money and paying cakes go up. Hey experience to me contingent on hello daddy come a lot of Smart and he had to sit there does get an intervening in new York and exits to the thinking about that addition did you eat well well well crack. I kept separate crime to produce youngster he doesn't see this great ability and ability according to teach people only could reach up to meet Tony what Tony yeah yeah bunkers and utility of the heat and speak to it did you restricted and our. Irrigation. And I am I am listening in money you're speaking to mean there jail are you are you ready we hear about all. I am so ready okay she's so ready here we. Gala while Coles thirty seconds on the clock. When gout. I've -- created by the nineteenth century Greek repair of the watts why not asks what output would name restaurant chain percent to the issue but outlets that don't be they Jesse feels that he imagined is that I disappeared and grew it number one which acts as well how can eat breakfast across the world to block crusty delegates that went back to cut about one of lounge an industry sustainability while there have been eating humans into the night centuries or -- that Sydney and now I'm here but it's not the children well and integrity of Pittsburgh today and tomorrow. Well swap lives. Yeah. Our brand then what do you figure our judge today. I think they've vocal went beyond. May they open now know what this is always do you teach them the BO so quiet skills. Any thing any concert but it's not solve debate good it's about critical thinking communication and it's a way of life. Awesome so impressive and now I want low paying gigs. And while closer look at thank you guys through that Monte. Thinking don't mind you. And you can find more feel good stories Good Morning America. Dot com and now that we're all hungry that does it for this newscast and and data thanks for joining us. Remember ABC news live as you bring all day with the latest news context and analysis have a great Friday. It's.

