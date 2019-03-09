Aerial footage shows devastation in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

More
The storm wreaked havoc for nearly two days on the Bahamas as it came to a virtual standstill over Grand Bahama.
0:32 | 09/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aerial footage shows devastation in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"The storm wreaked havoc for nearly two days on the Bahamas as it came to a virtual standstill over Grand Bahama.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65364503","title":"Aerial footage shows devastation in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian","url":"/International/video/aerial-footage-shows-devastation-bahamas-hurricane-dorian-65364503"}