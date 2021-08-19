-
Now Playing: Afghanistan’s collapse explained by Martha Raddatz
-
Now Playing: Breaking down security situation around Kabul's airport
-
Now Playing: Shopper startled by snake in supermarket
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: Haiti in crisis as tropical storms follow deadly earthquake
-
Now Playing: WHO scientist: 'There isn’t enough evidence now to tell us who needs the boosters'
-
Now Playing: Chaos continues outside of Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: Joint Chiefs chairman: Nothing indicated Afghanistan would collapse so quickly
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: US forces face challenges as Taliban confronts crowd near airport
-
Now Playing: Why Haiti's location makes it more prone to earthquakes and tropical cyclones
-
Now Playing: Fleeing Kabul, Haiti earthquake, and burned woodlands: World in Photos, Aug. 18
-
Now Playing: Chaos outside the Kabul airport as Taliban confronts fleeing Afghans
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: White House recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
-
Now Playing: Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as Taliban takes control
-
Now Playing: US forces aim to fly 9,000 people out of Afghanistan a day
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: White House to recommend COVID-19 booster shots after 8 months