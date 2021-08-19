Transcript for Afghan author: ‘It’s going to be bleak’ if Taliban governs like it did in 1990s

On the Taliban takeover in what comes next for Afghanistan we want to bring an award winning author how led Husseini thank you so much for your time tonight. Yeah he queues in your book the kite runner and a thousand splendid suns the characters in your stories really paint a picture of an Afghanistan before. And after the Taliban took control. What's going through your mind in the past week as we've been seeing these in some ways on a manageable scenes play out. You know like I grew up in the global. Until the left and I have sure casting memories and right now there's a C. Friendly country and a people. With whom are always had a deep powerful emotional borrow. Still watching TV images. Call over the next few days as they are not truly garden she. Believe that the column. Again. Or call. Until later certainty that things are eighty cheer for people who are in Afghanistan that picture shall personally he shouldn't be that are happen western Jensen but also a you know colleagues in. And call all people who worked in human rights organizations. Who what you know who bought shoes and initiates who lives are now danger they're terrified they don't know what is going to happen to them they're worried Americans should be tolerant marsh and it's a time. Real or anxiety uncertainty. And I knowing that you said for example they are worried about revenge killings what else are you hearing from the people remain in Afghanistan on the ground there tonight. Oh well. What are here it is easy sense of skepticism. About a total don't between. What PE. Sort of being the column officials are going through television or radio or seeing. That gear change their ways and eight. Are going to respect human rights not to mention our great sport and what word comes shooting she and most of protests. In their orange o'clock and Kandahar provinces several people were the only part of the crowd was Irish flag. And shock and we're hearing reports and other images. Commercial. C east and here in the city here. What it will be great and around the see their faces painted black. Britain's other Internet. All of this there's really just common piece say it very. Picture to that the those words of the color on our certainly. There are binge moderation. A you've taken several trips back to Afghanistan to do humanitarian work for the UN refugee agency and also with your own nonprofit foundation. Well what's life like there in the years after the US overthrew the Taliban. The last twenty years have been very challenging. Missile it was a picture but that said. Every current winds bill Willis. You know I'm I noticed signs of progress. In innovation. Two obvious tolerance. That you know I. Thousands of kid kilometers of roads built in the last twenty years. We didn't. Reiterated a workforce. In 20/20 one and a half million. Actually we're released who is 39% of them girls just bears suggests. You don't just barely 900 thousands. Children most of whom are always he's learned it oh era when you served in their governments Eagles he infrastructure and come back cash millions of younger. Urban professional app scans learn how. How to immediately on several social media and these are people within the country outside the G-20 21. Century issues are being bar run generating all the support. This obviously we have a situation where it's I don't rising insecurity and security and in the countryside and an ongoing insurgency are. And anxiety. Frankly the eventuality of it being. Backed these last few days. Is there any indication at all that the Taliban has a sense of what they're getting into this year's they basically went from being in hiding for two decades now being in charge of the country roughly forty million people. Can they strictly ruled by fear. All your home. What they've learned some lessons and color or have been. Horrible. And military force and and certainly get proven it but it's more pain to end. I'm military and on the battlefield it's another thing that they're actually EB didn't really east. Complicating weren't actually governing people running and sure it's a whole other matter Eric Carson much more careful no more measured approach and that total or want to look Canada's Indians foods in the senate. Eighteen and we. Guns. And he wrote to gallows for and we're headed irony really bleak and really see how. I hope and pray. At least some members of the other origins shall have seen the wisdom. Moderate in them days I'll be deemed more inclusive and allowing groups. All the members about can society and women to come to the fortnightly meetings formal really know that she's just a second chance but I think governor who waited. He's he's going to be dared the. A you've urged the world to pay attention to the rights of women at this mall lane and already today we've heard from a female anchor who says of the Taliban told order. Not show up for work. What shouldn't the world be doing in this moment. You know. I'm very very worried about women and girls in Afghanistan. And I can justify Cecil this is due he muscles and persons that are on the Internet won't get. In order to the last one years he shootings I hear your voice and there's a reason for that. I. I hope that the international community will exert pressure on a total. And yeah. That's the toilet Boris sent to these special rights of women that they allow women to have a role in society cannot once again how. Nation Afghanistan's. No C questions I'm home without. Any meaningful role in society. So I. The international community to exert diplomatic pressure on respected human rights of all Afghan citizens or security. Women and girls. Author Hollande Husseini we thank you so much for your time for your insight tonight appreciate it. Think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.