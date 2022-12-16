Afghan widows trying to find work, hope amid strict directives

As the Taliban refuse to let women join the workforce, widowed women find hope at the APAW center in Afghanistan, hoping to build a brighter future and ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports.

December 16, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live