Aftermath of Beirut explosion

More
Search and rescue efforts continue in Beirut, a day after a massive explosion killed at least 100 and injured at least 4,000.
1:55 | 08/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aftermath of Beirut explosion
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"Search and rescue efforts continue in Beirut, a day after a massive explosion killed at least 100 and injured at least 4,000.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72192937","title":"Aftermath of Beirut explosion","url":"/International/video/aftermath-beirut-explosion-72192937"}