American-Russian ballerina heading to a Russian penal colony

Boyfriend of ballerina Ksenia Karelina speaks out after she is sentenced to 12 years in prison for allegedly organizing fundraisers for Ukraine's military and attending pro-Ukraine rallies.

August 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live