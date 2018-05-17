Animal trainer flips for this elephant

More
Rene Casselly performed this feat on the trunk of an elephant.
0:46 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Animal trainer flips for this elephant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55240542,"title":"Animal trainer flips for this elephant","duration":"0:46","description":"Rene Casselly performed this feat on the trunk of an elephant.","url":"/International/video/animal-trainer-flips-elephant-55240542","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.