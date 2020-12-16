Anti-drug officers go undercover as Santa Claus and an elf

The officers raided a suspected drug den, which resulted in the arrest of an alleged trafficker and four others in the outskirts of Lima, Peru.
1:11 | 12/16/20

Transcript for Anti-drug officers go undercover as Santa Claus and an elf
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

