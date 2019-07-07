-
Now Playing: Anti-government protestors crowd Hong Kong streets once again
-
Now Playing: Inside baby Archie's christening
-
Now Playing: US faces Netherlands in World Cup final
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry baptize baby Archie
-
Now Playing: US women's soccer team gets ready for World Cup finals
-
Now Playing: Scotland Yard interviewed Kevin Spacey about allegations of sexual assault in the UK
-
Now Playing: Orangutans splash around amidst European heat wave
-
Now Playing: Video captures volcanic eruption on Italian island
-
Now Playing: Baby Archie to be christened
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old dominates rivals at Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: More details on the deadly helicopter crash in the Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Whale watching
-
Now Playing: Independence day protests in Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Exploring Lyon, France
-
Now Playing: Coco Gauff stages comeback win at Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: Snow leopard cubs take 1st steps outside of den
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II strolls with duck on visit to city farm
-
Now Playing: Roger Federer gave Coco Guaff an encouraging pat on the back
-
Now Playing: A glacier in the French Alps caused a chain reaction of bike crashes during a race
-
Now Playing: Bright orange bikes help women break barriers in Iran