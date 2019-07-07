Anti-government protestors crowd Hong Kong streets once again

Protestors called for a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill that would allow the transfer of fugitives to mainland China and other jurisdictions with which Hong Kong has no deal.
0:42 | 07/07/19

Anti-government protestors crowd Hong Kong streets once again
