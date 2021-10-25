‘Australia is ground zero for climate change’: ‘Burning’ documentary director

ABC News’ Trevor Ault speaks with Academy Award-winning director Eva Orner on her film “Burning,” an in-depth look at the catastrophic Australian wildfires and their connection to climate change.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live