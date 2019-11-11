Now Playing: Wildfires in California spread dangerously close to Hollywood

Now Playing: Australian firefighters drive into flames

Now Playing: Bolivian President Evo Morales steps down

Now Playing: Langfords, 100 members of Mormon families leave Mexico after ambush

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth was joined by the Royal family at a festival honoring war veterans

Now Playing: Connecticut man charged in Caribbean killing

Now Playing: Retired Navy Seal sets record for highest altitude ever jumped at Mt. Everest

Now Playing: Fox trots through Canadian snowfall

Now Playing: A queenly time capsule, Trump, the LeBaron family mourns: The Week in Photos

Now Playing: Hong Kong protesters blame police for death of university student

Now Playing: Security company illegally sells Chinese-made goods

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

Now Playing: 1st victims laid to rest after deadly Mexico ambush

Now Playing: Victims in deadly Mexico ambush laid to rest

Now Playing: Tech company accused of selling surveillance, security equipment made in China

Now Playing: Berlin Wall escape tunnel opens for 1st time

Now Playing: Rare dingo pup enjoys life in a sanctuary

Now Playing: Police pup shows off new booties

Now Playing: Mammoth skeletons found in 15,000-year-old human-made traps