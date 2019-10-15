Baby raccoon, puppy are best friends

More
The unlikely friends play together in a zoo in Irkutsk, Russia.
1:25 | 10/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby raccoon, puppy are best friends
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"The unlikely friends play together in a zoo in Irkutsk, Russia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66295792","title":"Baby raccoon, puppy are best friends","url":"/International/video/baby-raccoon-puppy-best-friends-66295792"}