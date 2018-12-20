Transcript for Backlash over Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria grows

And mixed wall Monday as. Huge surprise announcement from president trump at the White House and L ready he is facing major backlash for his decision to withdraw troops from Syria. So let's get to our Karen Travers Hugh is on the north line for as. Hello to you caring thanks for joining us here so even in the president's own military and foreign policy experts. Are saying a whole line. You might think this threat in Syria is over but not so fast. The president announcing that he wants to take US troops out of Syria Amelie was not surprising this is something he's been signaling for some time he talked about this back in March and April and one into do it then but was humans to wait. Now the residents by making its sudden announcement yesterday is really tastings eating criticism from members of his own party ally staunch allies of the president. This is the bad move and it's not the right timing to do this. The press yesterday declared on Twitter that crisis is defeated but annaly that stands in contrast with some statements from senior members of his administration including the top administration official on aces Brett Mcguirk who just last week said that nobody is declaring mission accomplished chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff general Don effort he also said that this is not dining at that there is still a stabilizing that needs to be done so the president though forcefully defending his decision. Here's what he had to say in a video that he released last night on Twitter. We've beaten them and we've beaten them badly we've taken back to land and now it's time for our troops to come back home. So horrible eyes are young women aren't men they're all coming back Pettitte coming back now we won. And that's the way we want it. The president this morning on Twitter Amelie was quoting a lawmakers to Wear a green with his decision senators Rand Paul and Michael Levy says that the president made the right move and they were happy to see that he was declaring victory in Syria but. Senators Michael Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio especially grammar mistakes by the president. Emily he instead a very sharp pointing criticism that certainly would get the president's attention he called this an Obama like move. If you want the president to look at something and you want to get a message to him. Can Marion knew his predecessor that'll certainly get his year. Yes fascinating to see how we see as senator Graham especially likes to send these little message is to the president it seems that the press. So we'll be watching that but caring we have people on the right on the left. Some people in his own administration saying maybe this isn't the right move but it seems like it's a done deal that it is moving forward. It within thirty days all of 2000 US service members are expected to be out in Syria and military officials said that this would be done in a professional and deliberate way but that's the way it's looking in the president on Twitter this morning once again standing his ground on this saying he's signal he was going to do this and now he's following through. Aren't caring trapped cars thank you sound like tallies breaking it down forests and we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.