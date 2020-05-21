Bangkok mall installs foot pedals in elevators

More
A mall in Thailand replaced elevator lift buttons with foot pedals in an effort to lessen the spread of coronavirus.
1:43 | 05/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bangkok mall installs foot pedals in elevators
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"A mall in Thailand replaced elevator lift buttons with foot pedals in an effort to lessen the spread of coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70819090","title":"Bangkok mall installs foot pedals in elevators","url":"/International/video/bangkok-mall-installs-foot-pedals-elevators-70819090"}