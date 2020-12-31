Transcript for Beijing embraces 2021

Let me. Web greeting and embraced in India parliament lovely seeing all of undermines the home. This dude Jeff let 2000 and flood if you want. That guy yeah. Yeah. I think about what human ET. Let's. I don't you come. Hearings and I'm. Let's get everybody who apparently loved ones I've ever spent a big hug we'll always leave you in this view yeah we'll be back. And I. Thank you wanna yes I had yeah I would mean that she goes to exceed to what extent did it felt so she's. I'm yeah get well to looks like I think she just didn't. We got. Down yeah I'm here yeah. Taliban. He's about quiet series of fifty. Movie days of all the way back that would lead to look still cool. Did you look don't want in Kuwait obviously that was illegal what do you build up good did he futile. Yeah. And we'll look. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.