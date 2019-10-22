Transcript for Berlin Wall falls in 1989

And the wall began tumbling down. It's a sight it boggles the imagination. Thought they would ever season they're like. So it was just a few chips few doubted it was only a matter of time before the rest of the Walt would go. In west Berlin near the Brandenburg Gate large crowds gathered to watch history in the making. To reflect on a structure erected 28 years ago to keep people on the other side the end. V walled room where people used to be killed if they tried to cross it without a firm that. Tonight months on the new reality. How times change. The new arrivals in their tiny small building cars were treated like definitely yeah acted on the Baton Rouge. Cheered forward many of the east Germans were stunned by Handel I'd been waiting 28 years for this he told us. We do come permanently we asked how long Williams today. I haven't much money he said but also today July run out of gas. All day Communist soldiers were launching more holes in the 28 year old wall that it come to symbolize the Cold War. But they could work fast enough to suit these west German. Several were doing their best to speed things up. Sledge hammering this section of concrete and steel structure. At one point definitely east Germany cut through it grew excited western simply hold down part of they've been taking back as many goods as they could afford some are also carrying him. Political experiences. Of these these German stood passively while a group of powerlessness preach revolution on the west Berlin street. They quickly discovered they too could speak freely about politics here. Right they relished in exercising. Just a few days ago few of these people would have believed that they would be making this crossing into the west. And this would have been the unthinkable. Berlin border guards and west Berlin police were strolling arm in arm across grounded for 48 years I've been fourteen inch thick concrete and steel. Haven wall was being swept away in a tide of change we know one. Able to predict what will be left in its wake.

