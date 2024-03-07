Biden to announce new plan to get aid to Gaza

The plan includes building a pier off the Gaza coast, which will be instrumental in getting aid to those suffering in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live