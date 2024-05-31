Biden signals policy shift on Russia-Ukraine war

President Joe Biden has given Ukrainian forces permission to strike inside Russia with American weapons. This only applies to the border region near Kharkiv, and not for long-range strikes.

May 31, 2024

