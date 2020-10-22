Bird knocks golf ball off tee

More
A golfer in the U.K. was interrupted by a magpie that repeatedly knocked away the ball.
0:38 | 10/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bird knocks golf ball off tee
It. Is that the. Oh. You can thank it. Kids. Okay when they've done that. 86. But what about the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"A golfer in the U.K. was interrupted by a magpie that repeatedly knocked away the ball.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73772454","title":"Bird knocks golf ball off tee","url":"/International/video/bird-knocks-golf-ball-off-tee-73772454"}