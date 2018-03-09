Now Playing: Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum engulfed in flames

Now Playing: Suspect with 'terrorist motive' who allegedly stabbed 2 Americans being questioned

Now Playing: Federal investigators uncover elaborate gold scam that cost victims millions

Now Playing: Russian town bombarded by 'tornado' of bugs

Now Playing: Annual tomato fight, a marijuana plantation burns: World in Photos

Now Playing: Over 1.5 million people flee Venezuela, a country in crisis

Now Playing: Viral Taekwondo

Now Playing: Small leak discovered on Russian side of International Space Station, NASA says

Now Playing: US Navy seizes 1,000 weapons from boat off the coast of Yemen

Now Playing: Pinkfong is K-pop for the next generation

Now Playing: A widow's grief, a 'thrilling' tribute and beach fun: World in Photos

Now Playing: President defends administration's 'fantastic job' in Puerto Rico after Maria

Now Playing: The pope appears at the Vatican for the first time since abuse cover-up allegations

Now Playing: Spain's annual tomato fight, the Asian Games, a bird in fog: World in Photos

Now Playing: Pope speaks of abuse, ignores call to resign

Now Playing: French and British fishermen ram boats in fight over scallops

Now Playing: US tensions with North Korea on the rise

Now Playing: Pope Francis reportedly has no plans to resign despite accusations

Now Playing: Defense chief: US poised to resume military exercises with S. Korea