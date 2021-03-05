Now Playing: Rare grey whale sighting caught on camera

Now Playing: Complex and conflicted emotions tied to Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal announcement

Now Playing: Five sisters from two families graduate from Marine Corps training

Now Playing: Taliban attacks US base over weekend

Now Playing: Sydney swathed in smoke and fog

Now Playing: US launches airstrikes against Taliban attacks

Now Playing: How families are affected by ban on flights from India to the US

Now Playing: Drawdown of US forces in Afghanistan underway

Now Playing: Average new COVID-19 cases worldwide higher than any other time during pandemic

Now Playing: Humpback whales swim around kayaker

Now Playing: Adm. Mike Mullen reflects on 10th anniversary of Osama bin Laden raid

Now Playing: 'I think there's a deal to be had' on 'true' infrastructure: Sen. John Barrasso

Now Playing: 'We're proud of what we've done so far': Jake Sullivan on US aid to India

Now Playing: Drone melts while filming active volcano

Now Playing: Deadline arrives for remaining US troops to leave Afghanistan

Now Playing: What are threats to US if COVID continues to rage in other parts of globe?

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 30, 2021

Now Playing: Dr. Ashish Jha discusses India's COVID crisis, new travel restrictions