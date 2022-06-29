A look at Camilla's royal life, as she becomes Queen Consort

When Prince Charles became King Charles III, his wife Camilla became Queen Consort. The title of queen consort for Camilla was a request Queen Elizabeth II made in February.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live