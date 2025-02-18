Canadian officials give update on Toronto plane crash

Nineteen of the 21 passengers taken to hospitals have been released, according to Delta.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live