Transcript for 'Caravan' of migrants turned away by US border patrol

Good Monday morning while we begin with the caravan at the border nearly 200 men women and children are hoping to step foot on US soil the migrants are Seeking Asylum after fleeing Central America even as president trump called on immigration officials. To block their entry. At this hour they remain in limbo stuck at the country's busiest border crossing. ABC's Elizabeth her is here with the very latest following the developments overnight good morning Elizabeth. Look at this today and good morning to you yes those migrants who made this journey say right now they are both excite it. And nervous nervous because all the can do now is wait with officials telling them. There's no room. A showdown at the border and marking the end of a monthlong journey for these migrants Honduras El Salvador and Guatemala. Reaching the US Mexico border Sunday. And now prepared to do what ever it takes to seek asylum in the US some families even risking separation. We fighting to you know put up better. Few took. The group says they are fleeing turmoil back home including dean violence LT BT persecution and other dangers. Traveling through Mexico the single order our country's. This is costing. Your Bible greeted by both supporters and protesters that they really want to brown they Wear flame the fire when Mexico. President trump also calling this caravan a threat to the US. Are you watching that mess that's going on right now with the caravan. Coming up. At our laws are so weak. Pleading he has instructed the secretary of Homeland Security to keep these large caravans of people Al of our country. But American lawyers now want site offering free advice to these migrants are maintaining for so many returning home. It's not an option. One. Is still black eyes and what is the let. Well last check again according to US authorities that busy crossing is already full and at capacity so for now they cannot take in anymore asylum seekers the migrants say it's okay they'll wait at that border. However along that we take can this and I am right Elizabeth her force live in studio thanks Elizabeth.

