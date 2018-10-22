-
Now Playing: Banksy auction, Trump meets Kanye, polar bear in Germany: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: 'Halloween' premiere, baby drill monkey, table tennis robot: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Catrinas Parade, running of the clowns, field of fireweed: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Saudi Arabia's claim about assassinated journalist changes again
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry hopes pregnant wife Meghan Markle has a girl
-
Now Playing: Inside the caravan of migrants en route to US border
-
Now Playing: Saudi officials change explanation of Khashoggi's death
-
Now Playing: 5 dead, including 4 Americans, in Costa Rica rafting accident
-
Now Playing: Thousands of migrants head toward the U.S.-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Saudi Arabia faces backlash for the death of Jamal Khashoggi
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Willa is now a Category 2 storm
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Central American migrants have illegally crossed into Mexico
-
Now Playing: Investigation into the death of journalist Khashoggi
-
Now Playing: Expectant mom Meghan Markle scales back on her public appearances
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to the Invictus Games
-
Now Playing: Saudi Arabia announces Khashoggi was killed during a 'fistfight'
-
Now Playing: World View: Missing journalist in Turkey, royals tour Australia
-
Now Playing: US top general back on streets after deadly attack in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Russian woman arrested in alleged plot to meddle with midterms
-
Now Playing: Police clash with migrant caravan near border