A new CDC report highlights the racial disparities in HIV in the United States

Over the last decade the report finds that new HIV infections have dropped among white gay and bisexual men but remained flat among Black and Latino gay and bisexual men.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live