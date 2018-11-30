Christmastime at Windsor Castle

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Windsor Castle, where a grand 23-foot Nordmann fir tree is decorated with almost 7000 twinkling lights for the holidays.
1:01 | 11/30/18

Christmastime at Windsor Castle
