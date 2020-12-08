Now Playing: Japanese company offers virtual vacations

Now Playing: Lebanon's national emblem projected onto Sydney Opera House

Now Playing: Train derails in northeast Scotland

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate

Now Playing: This nurse got the best hospital send-off after her 67-day battle with COVID-19

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 11, 2020

Now Playing: Russia becomes first country to authorize COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Western scientists skeptical of Russian vaccine for COVID-19

Now Playing: ‘Finding Freedom’: New book details Harry and Meghan’s royal exit

Now Playing: Huge crocodile spotted of the coast of Queensland

Now Playing: Protesters clash with security forces in Belarus

Now Playing: Russia announces its COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Oil spill, coronavirus vaccine, Beirut aftermath: World in Photos, Aug. 11

Now Playing: Pres. Vladimir Putin claims Russia has developed the world's first COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: New biography focuses on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's exit from royal life

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Putin says Russia has COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: US Secretary of Health and Human Services on learnings from Taiwan