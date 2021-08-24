Transcript for How climate change is fueling natural disasters around the globe

Rescue efforts are underway in Tennessee to find those still missing after tremendous rainfall devastated the area they got more than seventeen inches of rain there. In just 24 hours. This is a new study shows that the record rainfall across Germany and Belgium last month you may remember those pictures. That was made up to nine times more likely by the climate crisis meanwhile other end of the spectrum more than ninety massive uncontained wildfires are blazing in the west. And vice president Connell Harris is visiting Singapore and Vietnam this week to discuss multiple topics including. Climate change said like to bring in Asia is chief meteorologist ginger G for more on this gender it's great to see another zip passion of yours are always listen. Q reports and and that features you've done on this because you covered so well and we're really glad to have you with us first let me ask goto the US government's doing. Your president Biden. Made climate change a core part of his presidential campaign when his top priorities do you see a shift in policy shift in approach for this administration. He cares so much for having me as you know I am very passionate about this I've been following the administration's actions on it and yes I would say. As far as the Indians. And go where the administration that let god now the action dare maybe if you think that we can start with Paris Teddy do it day one he did it went back into the Harrison arch. People saying well that doesn't really mean anything except it does in a leadership. The leadership in the world remember the United States will albeit one of now tops three. Or meters. In the leg as he learned what we have done this land with our emissions we're still number one so we have a responsibility in the administration should know that they have made a pledge saying that all electric the or the government actually that's what I allison's vehicles each end in the infrastructure. Again it would be great to see Gasol to fruition we don't seed and ends in any reinstated some collision. Regulations where he went. Our collision from artists that rage and activists and our clue and are disappointed that they have not. On every Ing in and that infrastructure. Giant lunch already backed off all the time priorities treating our congress to pass other C a metal out later this year and finally that scene he's on to an end huge early after remember there's still lying three Minnesota where tribal unity isn't a lot of the activists there are saying it'll. It. What ginger there aren't fortunately so many areas to get to when it comes a climate change this is why we happy you. So what are the most staggering international examples you explain to us about d.s which could become uninhabitable. By 2050. Tell us about that and what's going on there. So a lot of times we cannot at blue one and it changed so I picture straight Garry saint pretty nice amount east stand to most 80%. That island nation said only three feet it will. Or balloon. So they are so risk of sealer I Listerine or any other country in the world system or does it on I 28. Juan island and that island and that is an island at eighty bill because of change being out there and show that I really isn't a moral base. Sanong how she gets six and Cassie. Rate now at 8000 oaks live in the not to use live I'm Matt and anticipate. Drupal that. An AC the other island. Just an amazing. Attempt to defy the processes take to keep their homes today and another country that that we've heard about a little bit not must tell us more Madagascar or more than a million people facing starvation there. The worst famine in forty years quietly right now there's nothing a lot of attention to it. What we what do you think your way of saying what caused that famine and how dire it is. So I can say this Serena has. Yeah me. Or. When Ers. Words came out our children there are sandbagging I eating mud and need only short teen down and and right on the brink Shannon anticipate that and Dell I does. It all 'cause they are prolonged drought the worst drought be seen since 1981. Population has greatly. They are in huge trouble because. They're known. Trying to ask where were you get it ain't it in twenty when he. They had not. There in little rain. Not talking nuns at eight. Inch can't even get trash seat to the next year and this is really one of those stories we're. And and I read it then it's at the shore. I'm refugees. We had other examples smaller unity. Tax. And that is. Out. We all need to pay attention to that S actually something gen Richard Harris just saying. My kids need to read about that and pay attention to that and realize. How lucky you know we are who we have talk about stories like this. Speaking of that and being grateful and and needing to give back during this time the flooding. And rescuers still searching for those missing. After those devastating floods in Tennessee just how unprecedented was that rain fall there and what's the wider impact now he sank. So preliminary numbers are seventeen point 26 inches or some other radar estimates of 21 inches and we are not talking about a system under the Hudson numbers and each Ronnie shop sign a marker eighty I wish it not only does that smashed a steep for Tennessee. I it is one that. In the nation shore not shot or events. Two to three inches per hour shall. Have and it hasn't distant really unfortunate sat up really strong little. Moisture it's Stew shall storm chasing see how it and he crossed sky age out of English. The stationary front which is just when it sounds stationary. Much. Using honest what happened as a trainee. Thunderstorm backs of these thunderstorms pop. Re entry and our and then it deceit that Whitney building back the same period at it again. Keeps you remodeling this is interesting. Knew how. Specially steel the National Weather Service you ever going to have flash flood event. Could have never known to want to teel. It was going to. And that's Enid and the outsourcing client inches. Seventeen and that's I think we get out of is going lower how to restart. The future of how he worked checks and scientists that students do we start taking we have started taking she. NB a ran this year eighty of the questionable. That could be a part of let me just say arch there's always another art and unfortunately. They do not have. Elevation around ambush I was trying to figure out shooting three inch orange. Gallery are all water I sixty I shop. And he's such. Or maybe something else here needy there's a storm drain issue some needy some degree in bath water and in -- either way. Seventeen point 26 inches ashes STI I images and not an extremely off each and changed not we attribute it directly at this event yet. It makes it were. I mean this these wild wild to think of that and then. We got here we're gonna take you on a tour some of these recent stories and get your sense. From your studies of climate change on on the potential contribution. That it might have made we all remember those pictures you're reporting hot and out of Western Europe including Germany when they received a pit. Two months worth of rainfall in two days another event like that. And -- street users say that the rainfall is made up to nine times more likely by the climate current crisis that's a modeling of it. So what is the situation there mean for the future when it comes to rainfall and deadly floods and and are you confident in that science that can say. Climate change made this nine times more likely. I think the basic physics engineering and warmer temperature. Water that. Physics Al at church at. At only happened near. The city pattern we all acts. A lot of different words aren't in their me urology in your either way Iraq the low pressure systems operate under the eye and he stopped nearly a year is working against each action so that. You read a we have never in our portage history and in -- it got along her breath data such a bad happens yeah. I can buy in and a science and and do every day at a warmer planet means that we have more extreme events that's. And I'm not talking about how we build and how Lee engineer water. We are not doing that perfectly not in Europe. Certainly you're in the United States. Bill going alert. That should be number one priority for the industry's next. Priority is only able this does not when news geely is a sham road Ichi Maria search wrote he perimeter. Because we literally bet ask all. That would not a river if you were wild grasses so there is a nomination and we treat an answer is we changed significantly. Hands. Reid house. Meanwhile there's spend hundreds of deaths in the Pacific northwest this summer due to all time record heat. So how do they heat and wildfires the US this summer compared to previous years ginger. If you look at just the last years in California for this year and last year today about 2.5 million. Or ditch in Atlanta's really meaty. Compared to find your prince. Almost a million acres so last year and this year. I mean record breaking democrats' unity which he should be equally. We would again next year. Oh we have half and hour waits to hear what will be inevitably a horrible future just tell us it. Content this. Thanks c.s and you know higher as outset there is no wildfire season all year. And you're seeing numbers on your screen they're cash. They're really stunning. I'm course out of drought. Situation land management and do it always Nana each summit and T and that's this year hundreds of that it. Has. 100 and trying one degrees. I'll just remind you is not. Anti shall we you've got strong image that we have never seen in our history and you they eerie at treating you get and no sleep at night usually glitzy in it's going to have. And you're going to have. And and lastly budgeted to you we just saw there on the screen you mesh the two largest reservoirs in the country both reaching their lowest levels on record. And then all this now we taking this tour the world with you. You hear people say. You know climate dollars to just talking to dairy farmer in in Wisconsin not Longo when he said. Yet his bad gray but I guy you know got a lot of rain he's given washed out in places and is is manure. You know pile is using is getting watched by the local environmental authorities but he says. I've been a dairy farmer for forty years climb it's always been you know some for every farmer has to deal with how to answer that. In a way they can that can communicate to people that it's different it's different. He's right climate is always changing the art it did have. Our planet where eagle and I search let me at. How we know this is different because an alien mentality we can look back. Thousands of years. Or leaks. Only down into ice learns gorgeous lake ads and the shore hundreds and thousands of years based on ash. That while I seasons that he was aching duty eighty way to. OK he'll attend a sales did not to see this rate changed this weekly. Awful in any of that Kelly mentality and that answer them rapid rate of change there's only one thing that it should it's. I asked. People say yeah. Sign one you know there are a lot of it being an S and their ranks him. Not nearly as much when you look at the graphic. Each to land on our greenhouse gas emissions and news. And and it's temperature goes to hanging out there will mention 188. Meet this information and we are each year itch when you someone who lately beat Arizona this year. And I have a water shortage Arizona's. 18% less water out right. Receipts 7% last Nevada 5% last. In that. We have to think about. Not only to drop. And does that impact her greenhouse gas emissions. Our patients isn't easy does it want to nobody I nobody should deny. And has the last eight with quietly. Use and water and not just at or not and how much Zachary out agent present where it's. Being used it ends in the debt. And down year eight engineering. And I do believe this I have a segment every night you're on ABC news I. Not you may. I don't think it's chilly I think we have choices seeming there. On it until they re out arched Easter the water is news about. How I agree they says and most of the time. I think innovation. Knology. Humans are cheap little. I don't lose. At most she'll bury all my feeling. Is an. Attack. There's news chief meteorologist ginger Z thank you for that insight. And for that optimism we need it. You.

