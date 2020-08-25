Colombian police seize cocaine from narco-submarine

More
The ocean drug bust uncovered one ton of cocaine.
0:55 | 08/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colombian police seize cocaine from narco-submarine
Enough it's what. Yeah I. Is there and it. They can't that he gave it a kid didn't. Difficult and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"The ocean drug bust uncovered one ton of cocaine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72598621","title":"Colombian police seize cocaine from narco-submarine","url":"/International/video/colombian-police-seize-cocaine-narco-submarine-72598621"}