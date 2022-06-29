Concern grows over shelling near nuclear plant as Russia faces mounting losses

ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy and former senior CIA field operative Darrell Blocker discuss Russia's continued shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live