-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Ghana
-
Now Playing: Ghana receives 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
-
Now Playing: New tool in fight against COVID
-
Now Playing: Koala celebrates 16th birthday
-
Now Playing: Russian diplomats return home by pushing railcar
-
Now Playing: UN secretary-general discusses global rise in misinformation, extremism, nationalism
-
Now Playing: UN secretary-general on global access to vaccines and effort to combat climate change
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II says vaccine didn't hurt at all
-
Now Playing: Grandmother tackles alleged handbag thief
-
Now Playing: German and Dutch authorities seize more than 23 tons of cocaine in drug bust
-
Now Playing: An oversized sheep coat, vaccine lines, Texas struggles: World in Photos, Feb. 25
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
-
Now Playing: Anti-vax sentiment slows Europe’s vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: New images of Mars and a secret message from rover
-
Now Playing: Dog plays hockey with owner on ice
-
Now Playing: Prison riots in Ecuador leave dozens dead