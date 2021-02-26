What is COVAX?

COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access is an initiative launched by the WHO to ensure vaccine access to the world’s most vulnerable.
1:10 | 02/26/21

That we need to everybody it's all hands on deck effort to do something that's never been done before the largest global vaccine camp and ever and the largest single thing that UNICEF has ever done. And we need everybody to help us do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

