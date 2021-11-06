Cows cause chaos in Bolivian city

More than a dozen cattle ran wild through a Bolivian city, injuring at least four people, with the mayor declaring the animals a “danger to life and for commuters and everyone.”
0:43 | 06/11/21

Cows cause chaos in Bolivian city
