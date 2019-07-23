Crater inside volcano explodes, spews ash onto Mexico City

More
The internal crater was discovered inside the mouth of the Popocatepetl volcano.
1:03 | 07/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crater inside volcano explodes, spews ash onto Mexico City
Oh. Oh. Little. It's. And. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"The internal crater was discovered inside the mouth of the Popocatepetl volcano.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64512390","title":"Crater inside volcano explodes, spews ash onto Mexico City","url":"/International/video/crater-inside-volcano-explodes-spews-ash-mexico-city-64512390"}