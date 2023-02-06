Critical recovery efforts underway for suspected Chinese spy balloon debris

ABC News’ Luis Martinez and contributor Mick Mulroy break down the latest on a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by U.S. forces.

February 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live