Transcript for Croatia welcomes American travelers despite EU restrictions

One European country is now. Welcoming Americans despite EU restrictions Croatia announced it has reopened to tourists from all countries going against the travel ban. As long as the visitors meet certain criteria ABC's Maggie really was one of the first Americans to make that trip Maggie. Payday and yet we just landed here Croatia it broke ranks with the rest of the think something you don't have to quarantine but recently they did have a genetic testing negative for who have in nineteen happened. We're back up but Americans are welcome here right now even. Talking to some of those Americans one woman told me the whole reason she booked your flights that she wants to come precisely because there aren't going to be. Fewer tourists and fewer Americans in Dubrovnik another woman we spoke to an American travel bloggers he says that Croatia right now was. In the world that. Her and her European boyfriend can actually meet up in season. Today and there is definitely this excitement on the ground right now people are excited to welcome Americans excited to get those American tourist dollars but. So nervous officials to look at the delicate balance between public health and the economy. Have a Diane come to be here come to be with you all week here in Croatia are going to be checking in. Media for those American tourist I'm meeting up with people living here in Dubrovnik locals cruel. Tell us they're nervous but also it's needed these tourism dollars soak up really round every day and kidneys have more this week. Maggie you're really pours in Croatian for those who don't know Maggie by the way she did excited about everything so be prepared for some very energetic reports this week Maggie. In Croatia I can't wait to see more on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.