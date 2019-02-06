Transcript for Cruise ship slams into tourist boat in Venice

Some dramatic video to say the least caught on camera and out of control cruise ship. Crashing into adopt this was all in Venice Italy you can hear the captain Al normal orange alert people to get out of the way. All this happened this morning at a popular tourist area anytime city the ship's owner says the boat had a mechanical problem as it pulled toward that doc. At least five people. War hurt hope that's scary and that is cash and that big dammed up you. Yep.

