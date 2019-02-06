-
Now Playing: 'There will be consequences' for US pressure on Iran: FM Javad Zarif
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat in Venice
-
Now Playing: Dire state of coral reefs highlighted by first-ever World Reef Day
-
Now Playing: President Trump heads to the UK for official state visit
-
Now Playing: Frantic search for 8 climbers missing in the Himalayas
-
Now Playing: President Trump reacted to Meghan Markle's criticism of him during his 2016 campaign
-
Now Playing: Trump launching new tariff against Mexico
-
Now Playing: Delaware woman survived beating at Dominican Republic resort
-
Now Playing: North Korea officials executed, report says
-
Now Playing: What is Eid al-Fitr?
-
Now Playing: Climbers on Everest, tornados in the Midwest , Mueller investigation: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna
-
Now Playing: Senior North Korean official reportedly executed
-
Now Playing: Trump announces new tariffs on Mexico
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: North Korean negotiator may have been executed after failed summit
-
Now Playing: Zip lining off the Eiffel Tower
-
Now Playing: Flying through Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain range
-
Now Playing: In Guatemala, cracking down on human smugglers or 'coyotes'
-
Now Playing: First international NBA finals to take place Thursday night
-
Now Playing: Mount Everest may re-evaluate permit process amid recent deaths