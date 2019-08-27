Cuban businesses suffering from American ban on tourism

More
The decline of American tourism is hitting both state and private sector restaurants, small hotels and taxis.
1:29 | 08/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cuban businesses suffering from American ban on tourism
And. Then. I'll get busy and stay at home. Pregnant. Then army. That would believe he's in. And we don't be a bit of the including the let me amity not able. Kennedy we need become unbelievable being and has left. People in August could. Donna money and the unveiled Willie evident mental Romeo mental frequently. Vehement on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:29","description":"The decline of American tourism is hitting both state and private sector restaurants, small hotels and taxis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65215553","title":"Cuban businesses suffering from American ban on tourism","url":"/International/video/cuban-businesses-suffering-american-ban-tourism-65215553"}