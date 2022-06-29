Damage to hotel, school after strikes on Mykolaiv, Ukraine

Mykolaiv Gov. Vitaliy Kim said that the city came under “massive rocket fire,” damaging two schools, transport infrastructure and a hotel.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live