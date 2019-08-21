Transcript for Danish prime minister surprised Trump cancels visit

It is with the regrets and surprise that I received the news that that person trump has canceled his state visits. To Denmark fare on the second and that the September. I've been looking fall what Japan to that this it's all preparations were well on the way. It was sung that opportunity I think to celebrate. Credit Denmark's close they have raised its two key US. And airmen. Where. And who remains one of where that mocks at closest analyzed I was looking forward to having a dialogue. On the men and ship in service that Mark Parrish there has with few lists. Federal mole. The developments in the off secure rich in coal for federal corporation. Between the US and bring them Farrah islands and then mock. And therefore I would like to underline our invitation. Arab Foster stronger cooperation on toxic FAS still stands. A discussion. Has however been very raised about a potential say you. Of green land Aaron this has clearly been rejected. I can keep some. A position that I Xia of course. This. Does not change the capture of our good relations. And we will of course from Denmark continue our on going I'm not. With the US on how we can develop of corporation. And deal with of the many common challenges we all things. I think our relationship is important when we are duking and soon many different discussion and areas. And the Arctic area is is. This is more important than ever patent and of course say this is mainly a question about security. And then when you do at the Danish in US history the question of bounced our common security. It's is on the top of the agenda.

