Transcript for Death of ISIS leader

We begin with the death of the world's most wanted terrorists the founder of iasis blowing himself up in Syria as US special operations forces closed and I'm. Abu barker Al Baghdad he had been on the went for years responsible for string of atrocities including the brutal beheading of American hostages. President trump is now doing a victory lap after bag daddy was cornered inside a secret compound. ABC's meg Ted breezy and has more on the mission and the big break it said it all into motion the morning that in. Good morning Caylee and Kenneth president from saying in addition to killing bag daddy the US special forces took highly sensitive material from this raid. Having to do with I says and future plans. The world's most wanted terrorists now dead. Abubakar Al bag daddy killed by members of the elite delta force in Syria Saturday night he was the founder and leader of vices. The most ruthless and violent terror organization. Anywhere in the world. Eight chinook helicopters took off on the secret mission from a Kurdish controlled area in a rock. Flying low and taking on gunfire before only Indian in northern Syria. Once on the ground the special operations team. Blew holes in the sided bag daddy's hideout. Theory and the front door was booby trapped bag daddy then fled into an underground tunnel with three children then detonated a suicide vest. He died after running into a dead end tunnel. Whimpering and crying and screaming all the way bag daddy was the founder of the Islamic state responsible for horrific acts of terror. Including setting people on fire and to help teens. Among his victims Americans James Foley Stephens saw laughed Peter cast say and Kayla Mueller. The mission was named in K let's honor the humanitarian worker bag daddy repeatedly raped before she was killed. Those men and women. That put their lives on the line. Basically on our behalf and on behalf of the American people. Can wield them. Us here are sincere thanks. Meantime an aide for house speaker Pelosi says the Russians were briefed on the raid before congressional leadership. President trump claims he kept the Democrats in the dark because he wanted to make sure it was kept secret Kenneth I meg thank you.

