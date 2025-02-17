Delta flight crashes at Toronto airport, all expected to survive

Fifteen people, including one child, have been taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, according to Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

February 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live