'Dinosaur-like' alligator snapping turtle mysteriously discovered in England

Alligator snapping turtles are typically found in America, and experts say they can bite through bone.

February 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live