Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Israeli custody: IDF

Dr. Zaher Sahloul says his colleague, Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, “deserves a Nobel Peace prize, not to be detained in an Israeli prison.”

January 3, 2025

