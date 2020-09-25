Drone footage showcases China's Yili Valley autumn scenery

More
The valley, in the territory of Xinjiang, offers expansive natural beauty.
1:36 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone footage showcases China's Yili Valley autumn scenery
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"The valley, in the territory of Xinjiang, offers expansive natural beauty.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73244575","title":"Drone footage showcases China's Yili Valley autumn scenery","url":"/International/video/drone-footage-showcases-chinas-yili-valley-autumn-scenery-73244575"}