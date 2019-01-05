Dust storm rolls across Iraq

More
Deadly dust storm rolls across southern Iraq, killing 5.
1:21 | 05/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dust storm rolls across Iraq
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Deadly dust storm rolls across southern Iraq, killing 5.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"62760091","title":"Dust storm rolls across Iraq","url":"/International/video/dust-storm-rolls-iraq-62760091"}