Egypt restores King Tut's golden coffin

More
Tutankhamun's golden-plated coffin is undergoing a face-lift for the first time since the boy king's tomb was discovered in 1922.
0:48 | 08/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Egypt restores King Tut's golden coffin
Okay. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"Tutankhamun's golden-plated coffin is undergoing a face-lift for the first time since the boy king's tomb was discovered in 1922.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64784160","title":"Egypt restores King Tut's golden coffin","url":"/International/video/egypt-restores-king-tuts-golden-coffin-64784160"}