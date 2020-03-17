European nations on alert over the spread of coronavirus

More
European countries are closing borders and putting their populations on lockdown to prevent more infections.
5:06 | 03/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for European nations on alert over the spread of coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:06","description":"European countries are closing borders and putting their populations on lockdown to prevent more infections.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69632034","title":"European nations on alert over the spread of coronavirus","url":"/International/video/european-nations-alert-spread-coronavirus-69632034"}