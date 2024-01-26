EXODUS: GLOBAL MIGRATION - ROHINGYA

In the latest episode of "Exodus: Global Migration," ABC News follows the journey of Rohingya Muslims from the world's largest refugee camps in Bangladesh to Malaysia as they search for safety.

January 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live